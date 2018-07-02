North Scott Press

Gnat attacker goes global
Field day to focus on nitrogen management

Farmers and those who advise farmers are encouraged to attend one of a series of workshops called Focus on Nitrogen: Managing Nitrogen for Maximum Profit and Minimum Water Quality Impact, hosted by a team of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomists, ag engineering specialists and water quality researchers.

Nominations open for Family Physician of the Year

Is your Family Physician the best of the best? Do they go above and beyond to care for their patients? Are they active in the community? Do you think they deserve the 2018 Family Physician on the Year Award?  If so, the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP) wants to hear about them!

Strawberry Stampede draws full field

Results from the 2018 Strawberry Stampede

Dixon fireworks

The traditional Dixon Memorial Park fireworks show will be Saturday evening, June 30. All-day activities include a coed softball tournament, family fun, cold drinks, and a kids’ playground. No coolers, please.

Cherry is the flavor for Walcott Day Pie Contest

Cherry is the flavor for the annual Walcott Day Pie Contest on Saturday, July 21.

It's 'Fair Time' in eastern Iowa

Food, fun and friends. Those are some of the things you’ll find at three fairs soon to take place in Cedar, Muscatine and Scott counties.

4-H seeks alums to honor at Iowa State Fair

The Iowa 4-H Foundation has opened its call for nominations for the annual Alum of the Day awards at the Iowa State Fair. Ten individuals will be chosen to be recognized each day of the first ten days of the Fair, Aug. 9-18 at the 4-H Exhibits Building. Winners will receive four Fair admission tickets, one parking pass for their day, a 4-H goodie bag, presentation and award ceremony.

Help put trauma kits in every NS classroom

With school shootings and mass casualty events seeming to happen more frequently, the Long Grove Volunteer Fire Department is trying to raise funds to provide a trauma kit for every classroom in the North Scott School District.

Softball

Red-hot Lancers draw No. 1 regional seed

It was a win-win week for North Scott’s girls’ softball team, and the post-season is coming into focus as the regular season winds down.
WALKOFF WONDERS: Moeller, Lee deliver clutch hits as Lancers sweep Burlington

Wow! How could you ever top this?
Lancers take control of MAC title chase

The stage is set. Now, all that remains to be seen is whether or not the stars in the Lancer universe are aligned.

Off to Grand View

North Scott senior Kamryn Luett has wrapped up her high school career, and she recently signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Grand View College in Des Moines.

 Enforce fireworks laws
The first (illegal) fireworks broke the silence in our neighborhood Sunday evening, June 17, around 10 o'clock. We hope this is not a … Read More
Rustic Ridge Estates gains approval; CST buys McCausland
June 29, 1978: Negotiations for the sale of the McCausland Cooperative Telephone Company to Central Scott Telephone Company were … Read More
'When my kids cry at night, I'm glad I can be their source of comfort'
Last night I kissed my three kids good night and went on my way. I had what felt like a million things to do when both my daughters … Read More
Ethanol is a critical piece of America's energy strategy
The conflict over the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) between the EPA, Congress and special interest groups has  left hardworking … Read More
Exempt Canada from harmful tariffs
Congressman Dave Loebsack on June 22 called on U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, to support the tens of … Read More
County should lead for QC Airport
"We need bold regional action to secure the future of QC International Airport ..." Read More
Heartwarming to see Americans' reaction to 'despicable' policy
"Believe me, this action of the president has nothing to do with compassion, but was solely a reaction to the political fallout and … Read More
Appreciate America's historic greatness
"It’s refreshing for a man reared in a small Iowa town by a Christian family and living in today’s secular society to review the … Read More
Good decision to erect stop sign
"We hope this will prevent further accidents and fatalities ..." Read More

Death Notice: Dale Cooksey
A Celebration of Life service for Dale Allan Cooksey, 67, of Davenport, will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the Knights of … Read More
Death Notice: Joyce Bryant
A private family graveside service will be held in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport, for Joyce A. Bryant, 81, of Eldridge. The … Read More
Death Notice: Michele Williams
 A Memorial Service for Michele D. "Shelly" Williams, 65, of Davenport, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 5, at Cross Point … Read More
Death Notice: Darrell 'Sam' Reynolds
A funeral service for Darrell Keith "Sam" Reynolds, 84, of Blue Grass, will be held at noon on Friday, June 29, in the Runge Mortuary … Read More
Wilkerson-Dillon vows exchanged in March
Hannah Nicole Wilkerson and Darren Jonathan Dillon were united in marriage on March 3, 2018, at Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge. … Read More
Fricks to mark 50 years of marriage with family
Merlyn and Jeanne Frick of Eldridge will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner, followed by a family vacation … Read More
Erma Stalnaker to note 90th birthday with open house
Erma “Pinky” Stalnaker of Eldridge will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house on Saturday, July 7, from 2-4 p.m. in the … Read More
Bernice Frazier 98th birthday celebrated
Bernice Frazier of Princeton celebrated her 98th birthday with a family picnic at her daughter’s home in Princeton. Read More
Obituary: Lawrence Vogt
Lawrence L. “Larry” Vogt, 74, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Friday, June 15, 2018, at home surrounded by family and … Read More
Obituary: Jimmy Geigle
A celebration of life gathering of family and friends for Jimmy Dean Geigle, 61, of Durant, was held from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, … Read More
Obituary: John Curran
Funeral services celebrating the life of Dr. John M. Curran, 71, of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Eldridge, were held at 1 p.m. … Read More
Obituary: Clarinda Bartscher
A funeral service for Clarinda A. Bartscher, 92, of Durant, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 28, at the Bentley Funeral Home, … Read More
Obituary: Jesse Ray
A memorial service for Jesse J. Ray, 25, of Osceola, Iowa, formerly of Knoxville, Iowa, was held from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, June … Read More
Obituary: Richard Kline
A funeral service for Richard A. “Dick” Kline, 72, of Davenport, was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, in the Runge Mortuary … Read More
Obituary: Ruth Morris
A Memorial Mass for Ruth Morris, 79, of Davenport, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 28, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, … Read More
Walcott Historical Society to unveil new museum What was life in Walcott like during the farming community’s early years?
North Scott board approves personnel changes North Scott Schools personnel changes approved at the June 18 board meeting include:
View the Eldridge Police report from the June 27 NSP! View the Eldridge Police report from the June 27 NSP!
View the Scott County Sheriff's Department report from the June 27 NSP! View the Scott County Sheriff's Department report from the June 27 NSP!
Beat in the Street is Wednesday night in Eldridge Mother Nature put a big damper on last week's Beat the Street music event in Eldridge, but fear not, the concert by Gray Wolf has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
