North Scott Press

3 days ago
The WHO Tractor Parade crosses Scott County this week, beginning Monday in Eldridge and wrapping up Wednesday.
4 days ago
These early-1900s farm buildings in Maysville are remnants of a rapidly vanishing Iowa countryside, so I love the chance to photograph them. I have fond memories of exploring the barns on my grandfather's farm near Fairfield, Iowa. These structures have great historic significance because they provide a look at farm life from the past. They were designed to efficiently store grain or hay, and the animals used to pull the implements. Inside you can see stalls, wooden pegs instead of metal nails or beams with notches for ropes used to float the lumber down river. Photos by Jeff Cook
Friday, June 22
North Scott Little Leaguers were honored prior to the Lancers’ baseball game with Maquoketa on Wednesday, June 13.
