North Scott Press

Field day to focus on nitrogen management Farmers and those who advise farmers are encouraged to attend one of a series of workshops called Focus on Nitrogen: Managing Nitrogen for Maximum Profit and Minimum Water Quality Impact, hosted by a team of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomists, ag engineering specialists and water quality researchers.

Nominations open for Family Physician of the Year Is your Family Physician the best of the best? Do they go above and beyond to care for their patients? Are they active in the community? Do you think they deserve the 2018 Family Physician on the Year Award? If so, the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP) wants to hear about them!

Strawberry Stampede draws full field Results from the 2018 Strawberry Stampede

Dixon fireworks The traditional Dixon Memorial Park fireworks show will be Saturday evening, June 30. All-day activities include a coed softball tournament, family fun, cold drinks, and a kids’ playground. No coolers, please.

Cherry is the flavor for Walcott Day Pie Contest Cherry is the flavor for the annual Walcott Day Pie Contest on Saturday, July 21.

It's 'Fair Time' in eastern Iowa Food, fun and friends. Those are some of the things you’ll find at three fairs soon to take place in Cedar, Muscatine and Scott counties.

4-H seeks alums to honor at Iowa State Fair The Iowa 4-H Foundation has opened its call for nominations for the annual Alum of the Day awards at the Iowa State Fair. Ten individuals will be chosen to be recognized each day of the first ten days of the Fair, Aug. 9-18 at the 4-H Exhibits Building. Winners will receive four Fair admission tickets, one parking pass for their day, a 4-H goodie bag, presentation and award ceremony.

Help put trauma kits in every NS classroom With school shootings and mass casualty events seeming to happen more frequently, the Long Grove Volunteer Fire Department is trying to raise funds to provide a trauma kit for every classroom in the North Scott School District.

